Peachland crash seriously injures 56-year-old man

Kelowna RCMP have issued an update on the condition of the people injured in Peachland when an SUV went through the library window.

Six people were sent to hospital Wednesday afternoon, when a 71-year-old woman veered onto the sidewalk at the plaza at Highway 97 and Clements Crescent around 4 p.m., and crashed through the large window of the public library.

WATCH: Five people injured after SUV plows into Peachland library

“RCMP can now confirm that a 56-year-old Peachland man, who sadly had been directly in the path of the vehicle and was rushed to hospital in critical condition, remains in hospital at this time,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release. “The victim has reportedly undergone emergency surgery overnight and is believed to be in serious however stable condition.”

“The remaining five of the total six individuals transported from the scene to hospital, all of whom are women who range in ages from 65 to 71, received medical treatment for their varying injuries and have since been discharged,” O’Donaghey said.

“West Kelowna RCMP general duty investigators, supported by RCMP South East District Traffic Services and the RCMP Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services (ICARS) section, continue their investigation in effort to determine the contributing factors of the crash