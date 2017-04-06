Summerland race car driver starts season in Connecticut

Summerland race car driver Sarah Cornett-Ching will be racing at the Thompson Speedway in Connecticut this weekend.

The race is called the Icebreaker. It was originally scheduled for last weekend, but snow covered the track.

Born in 1991, Cornett-Ching has been racing since she was 12 years old.

The journeyman welder recently teamed up with Tony Blanchard Racing and moved from Summerland to North Carolina.

This race will mark her first time in Connecticut.

“I enjoy getting to see new places through racing and I’m looking forward to trying to see as much as I can while I’m there,” Cornett-Ching said in a news release. “The track itself looks like it will be a lot of fun. I’ve been told it’s a very fast five-eighths with banking, so I’m excited.”

Exciting!! Just leaving NC now to head North!!! 😄 https://t.co/49wF5RE8Mw — Sarah Cornett-Ching (@scornettching) April 6, 2017

Fans can follow along throughout the Icebreaker weekend with updates from the PASS Facebook page and on Cornett-Ching’s social media.