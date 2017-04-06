Environment
City to start using new fogging spray for mosquitoes

The City of Winnipeg will start using a new spray to kill mosquitoes this summer, called DeltaGuard.

WINNIPEG — The city plans to start killing mosquitoes with a new fogging spray this summer.

The new spray is called DeltaGard and it’s considered more environmentally friendly than malathion. Malathion is chemical insecticide the city has been using to fog mosquitoes for years.

In 2015, the World Health Organization said that malathion is “probably carcinogenic” to human beings. The chemical stopped being manufactured in 2014.

DeltaGard still needs to be registered for use in Canada, which will be done after a series of tests.

The city said it should be approved by June at the latest.

Fogging all of Winnipeg with this new spray will cost twice as much as it did with malathion.

