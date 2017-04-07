Winnipeg student using Facebook to spread autism awareness

WINNIPEG – One Winnipeg student is using social media to help people understand autism.

Matthew Boux was diagnosed with autism when he was a toddler. The high school student was inspired to create a page dedicated to helping others understand the disorder.

On the page, Matthew’s Autism Journey, he shares pictures, videos, tips for parents of children with autism and inspirational messages.

“I think it’s amazing that I can write a post on my phone and it can help thousands of people worldwide,” Boux said.

In just six months the page has more than two million views and 18,000 likes.

“It’s an amazing feeling. When I started my page I honestly doubted I would ever get 500 followers. In the first three days I had 500 followers,” Boux said.

Boux’s mother is excited for her son and all he’s accomplished.

“It’s really grown and he’s put a lot of effort and heart into that Facebook page and I’m very proud of him for doing that,” Corinne Carlstrom-Boux said.

Boux writes about some personal struggles, including making friends and finding a job. He’s applied to more than 30 positions in the fast food industry, grocery stores and clothing shops.

“I just wish someone would give me a chance because I know I’m capable of working,” Boux said.

In the meantime Boux is using his experiences to help others around the world understand and accept autism.

“I want people to know that we can be productive members of society just like you and everyone else and we deserve to be accepted and included,” he said. “Really we should try embracing the differences in each other because it helps make this world special.”