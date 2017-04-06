Feed NS, Sobeys team up to donate surplus food to those in need

A new pilot project between Sobeys and Feed Nova Scotia is helping get food to those who need it most.

Food that is close to – or past – its best before date but still safe for consumption is now taken off store shelves and donated.

“Before, they would go to waste,” said Nelson Dobson, manager of Sobeys on Mumford Road in Halifax. “We do have another system where they could be fed to animals, but now they go for people to eat.”

The pilot is taking place at three Sobeys locations, two in Nova Scotia and one in New Brunswick.

Now, everything from sandwiches to pre-made salads, fruit and vegetable trays as well as produce and meat will be distributed to local shelters and food banks.

“If you’re somebody whose hungry you’re in a state of high anxiety. You’re thinking about how you can put food on the table, maybe you’re a single mom with two teenage sons and you’re thinking how do I do that, you’re preoccupied with feeding your family and feeding yourself,” said Nick Jennery, executive director of Feed Nova Scotia.

He says the partnership with Sobeys ensures there is zero waste in the system.

“They’re in the business of selling groceries to customers, absolutely, but any food that doesn’t get sold, if we can capture that, rescue it if you will, in a timely way and get it to the shelters within town within hours then we’re really doing something amazing,” said Jennery.

In the first two weeks of the pilot, Feed Nova Scotia said they received 520 kilograms (or approximately 1,100 meals) of new food donations from the Mumford Road Sobeys location alone.

Laurie Nash works to transport the donated food from Sobeys to food banks and shelters that require it.

“I might be able to drop off some sweet treats, some instant snacks, things that make their lives and their operations smoother,” he said.

“Not only are we helping to feed hungry people, we’re giving them hope, we’re giving them an opportunity that you know, life can be a little bit better than it is today,” said Jennery.

The plan is for the pilot program to roll out across Atlantic Canada in the next few months.