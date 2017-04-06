Vehicle crashes into Winnipeg business
WINNIPEG — A car crash early Thursday morning sent one vehicle into a Transcona business.
First responders were called to EastEnd Meats & Sausage in the 100 block of Regent Avenue East just before 4:30 a.m.
The crash involved two vehicles, one of which hit the butcher shop.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.
