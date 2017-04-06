Crash
April 6, 2017 7:50 am

Vehicle crashes into Winnipeg business

By Writer / Producer  Global News

First responders were called to a Transcona business after a car crash sent one vehicle into a building.

Josh Arason/Global News
A A

WINNIPEG — A car crash early Thursday morning sent one vehicle into a Transcona business.

First responders were called to EastEnd Meats & Sausage in the 100 block of Regent Avenue East just before 4:30 a.m.

The crash involved two vehicles, one of which hit the butcher shop.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Building
Butcher Shop
Car
Car crash
Crash
meat shop
Police
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News