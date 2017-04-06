Canada
April 6, 2017 8:14 am
Updated: April 6, 2017 8:21 am

3 suspects wanted in late night robbery in Mississauga

By News Anchor  Global News

Peel Regional Police file photo.

File / Global News
An armed robbery in Mississauga has Peel police looking for a trio of suspects.

It happened at a pizza shop in the area of Brandon Gate Drive and Morning Star Drive, late Wednesday night.

Police indicate one of the suspects was armed with a gun, and all three fled in a green SUV, which was headed eastbound on Morning Star.

No one was injured and it’s not clear what was taken.

 

