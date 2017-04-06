Suspect wanted for 3 armed robberies in downtown Toronto

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted for three retail robberies in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police said all three robberies took place in the evening hours between 7:30 p.m. and 9:42 p.m. on Jan. 30 and 31 in the Spadina and College area.

Two of the robberies occurred at convenience stores and the other at a Subway restaurant in the Queen Street West and Strachan Avenue area.

In each case, police said the suspect would produce a black handgun and demand money.

After obtaining the cash, the suspect would then flee the scene.

Police describe the man as between 25 to 30 years of age and 5’7″ to 5’9″ tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).