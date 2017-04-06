Commentary: Let’s be realistic about arena renovations

To no one’s surprise, Hamilton city council decided to take no action on the consultant’s report about renovations for First Ontario Centre.

Let’s face it, the least expensive option was a $68-million makeover, which I suppose looks like a bargain compared to the $252-million price tag for a complete overhaul of our outdated facility.

But it’s a moot point because the city doesn’t even have a million bucks to fix the escalator and elevator that have been broken for a couple of years.

Some councillors are apparently still holding out hope that some private sector investors will come to the rescue and save the day.

Given that we don’t have a major league tenant to play 40 to 50 dates per year in the arena, it’s highly unlikely that anyone is coming forward with chequebook in hand.

Besides, we’ve been burned before.

That location for the arena was supposed to be a huge catalyst for commercial development but 30 years later, not much has happened.

And do we need to remind ourselves of the promise of a revived “stadium precinct” around Tim Hortons Field?

It’s one thing to find some dedicated local business types to kick in some money for a report. It’s quite another thing to find someone to contribute $68 million to fix an arena that is owned by the city and sits dark most nights.

It’s nice to dream, but we have more pressing priorities.