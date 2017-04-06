50-year-old junior hockey rivalry lives in Okanagan
Long before there was a Kamloops Blazers, Kelowna Rockets junior hockey rivalry, there was another contest that fueled fierce team pride in the Okanagan Valley.
This one dates all they way back to 1967, when the jerseys were different, the sticks were straight, and teams went by different names.
Over a span of five decades the Penticton Vees and Vernon Vipers hockey teams have faced each other in the playoffs 21 times.
That kind of history develops a unique rivalry that remains just as strong now as the day it started.
