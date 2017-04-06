Cyclist killed in collision with SUV in southern Alberta

A 56-year-old woman died in hospital after a collision involving the bike she was riding and an SUV in southern Alberta on Wednesday.

At around 1 p.m., RCMP were called to Black and White Trail between Township Road 120 and the Medicine Hat city limits.

Officers believe the vehicle and bike were both heading south when the collision occurred.

The cyclist, who lived in Cypress County, was taken to Medicine Hat Hospital where she died of her injuries.

The 68-year-old woman driving the SUV was not injured.

RCMP are investigating.