Father of toddler who drowned in Morinville storm pond pleads guilty to lesser charge

A Morinville man charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the death of his two-year-old daughter.

On July 25, 2015, the little girl was playing with her siblings in a park near her home when she wandered away.

RCMP responded to a report of the missing child at around 11:40 a.m. When they arrived, police found the girl unresponsive in a nearby pond.

CPR was performed, but the girl was pronounced dead by EMS.

RCMP said the toddler, who was one of six children, was not under adult supervision at the time of her drowning.

The parents, who cannot be named, were jointly charged last June with one count of failing to provide the necessaries of life.

On Wednesday, the first day of a preliminary hearing in the case, the charge against the mother was withdrawn. The father pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of causing a child to be in need of intervention and was given a suspended sentence of 18-months probation.