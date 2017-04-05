Groundwater flooding frustrates residents and mystifies city officials

The City of West Kelowna and some residents are trying to deal with an onslaught of groundwater that has flooded several residential properties.

The water appears to be coming off a hillside but its exact source is unknown.

“The City of West Kelowna is aware of the drainage issues some homeowners in the Rose Valley area are experiencing and is currently conducting an investigation into the source of the water,” said Allen Fillion, General Manager of Engineering and Public Works.

Rose Abby Drive resident, Derrick Kish, has built a diversion system in his water-logged back yard, and installed a sump pump in the basement, which was flooded with three inches of water.

“Originally, it was every 48 seconds we were pumping about three gallons, and once we did this work, we’re now pumping three gallons every minute 28 seconds,” said Kish.

Two houses away, Anna Ristau recently paid $1500 to install a drain-tile trench to divert the groundwater away from her house.

“We had to because I was afraid if we let the water carry on and come to the foundation we could develop a leak if things didn’t drain away properly,” said Ristau.

The residents say the groundwater first surfaced last spring after a new housing development was built on the hill above their homes.

“Until they started doing the blasting we didn’t have any issues that I could see,” said Kish. “Is something not engineered properly? Is somebody doing something they shouldn’t?

The city is collecting some of the water it in small wells on the hillside and diverting it through hoses to the storm sewer system.

“They did say they were going to do some work this summer but they didn’t guarantee it’ll help us,” said Ristau.

The groundwater seepage should dry up as spring turns to summer.