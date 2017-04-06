Commentary: Wynne ads add insult to injury

You may have heard or seen the commercials selling Premier Kathleen Wynne’s self-inflicted energy mistake.

Do you really need an ad to tell you that your bill will be reduced because Premier Wynne is spreading the cost of her mistake to the next generation?

Wouldn’t opening up your bill in June not suffice? Or perhaps following the news of the day?

Isn’t it odd she is trying desperately to explain her hocus pocus savings in this shell game, but won’t decode the global adjustment and delivery charges? How do you feel about her spending even more of your tax dollars on ads, after she overpaid on her Green Energy Act by $37 billion?

Other provinces are looking at us as an example of what NOT to do, or how NOT to get elected.

I wouldn’t mind her telling her story if she would simply tell the truth. That the solution to her mistake is not to continue with this scheme, while punting the cost down the hydro field another 30 years.

Once again, it sounds to me like she is playing to our environmental sensitivities, like when she called us all “bad actors.”

I’m tired of this play, are you?

