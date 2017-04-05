Weather
April 5, 2017 7:18 pm
Updated: April 5, 2017 7:22 pm

Okanagan forecast

By and Global News
Wednesday April 5, 2017
Weather forecast update at 4:30pm:
We are currently in the middle of a series of weather systems and more widespread clouds and showers are in the forecast Thursday and Friday.

A low tracking into the Pacific Northwest is slated for Thursday, with another low tracking inland on Friday.

The weekend will be slightly drier with just isolated showers under a less organized pattern.

Thursday’s daytime high range: 7 to 13C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5pm, 6:30pm and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane English / Wesla Wong
