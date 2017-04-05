London Health Science Centre kicks off trauma conference with ‘jaws of life’ demo

Onlookers gathered at the Best Western Lamplighter Inn Wednesday morning as heavy-duty shears cut into the side of a Buick to remove people stuck inside the car.

No one was hurt, though; the “jaws of life” simulation kicked off London Health Sciences Centre’s 2017 Talk Trauma conference.

Typically, the conference focuses on helping attendees share expertise and discuss innovation in the field of trauma medicine. This year, organizers included the full-scale demonstration to help people understand what takes place before a patient arrives in hospital.

After firefighters extricated the mock patients from the vehicles, attendees also saw paramedics load patients onto stretchers and into the ambulance — a necessary perspective, one event organizer noted.

“Fire, EMS and police — they see this on a day-to-day basis, but people in the hospital rooms or in critical care or rehabilitation are often removed from this part of the patients’ journeys,” said LHSC injury prevention specialist Brandon Batey.

The conference brings together 250 doctors, nurses, emergency responders, and other health practitioners who encounter adult trauma patients.

Batey said it helps professionals “learn new approaches to improve the care of trauma patients across the region.”