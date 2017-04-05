RCMP dismantle drug lab near Vernon, one detained then released

The RCMP is wrapping up its investigation five days after busting a drug lab on Silver Star Road near Vernon.

“We anticipate that RCMP and Health Canada investigators will have completed the dismantling and examination of the scene (Wednesday) or by Thursday,” Corp. Dan Moskaluk said.

RCMP detained a man who was at the scene, but released him “pending further investigation.”

“A determination as to the purpose of the clandestine lab will take several weeks, during which time an analysis of the materials found will be conducted,” Moskaluk said.

RCMP still haven’t released what type of drugs were being produced.