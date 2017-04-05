Bridge
Rain snarls supper-hour traffic in Châteauguay

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

This water is all that was left of a flood that caused hour-long delays Tuesday night.

Commuters got a nasty surprise around supper-hour Tuesday evening, as melting snow and torrential rains combined to flood the basin near the intersection of St. Francis and St.-Jean-Baptiste in Châteauguay, snarling traffic.

Video of the deluge made the rounds on social media. Châteauguay’s mayor, Nathalie Simon, told Global News the area has outdated infrastructure that needs to be shored up in order to create a safe and smooth thoroughfare.

Simon said she’s in contact with provincial officials over the possibility of improving the area in the future.

Evening commuters off the Mercier Bridge had delays in some cases exceeding one hour Tuesday.
