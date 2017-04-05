Rain snarls supper-hour traffic in Châteauguay

Commuters got a nasty surprise around supper-hour Tuesday evening, as melting snow and torrential rains combined to flood the basin near the intersection of St. Francis and St.-Jean-Baptiste in Châteauguay, snarling traffic.

Video of the deluge made the rounds on social media. Châteauguay’s mayor, Nathalie Simon, told Global News the area has outdated infrastructure that needs to be shored up in order to create a safe and smooth thoroughfare.

Supper-hour commuters were greeted with hour-long waits yesterday to get home off the Mercier due to flooding. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/h7OiuHxjim — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 5, 2017

Simon said she’s in contact with provincial officials over the possibility of improving the area in the future.

Chateauguay Mayor Nathalie Simon: "obviously we saw yesterday that what's in place now (infrastructure) is not sufficient." @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/kxJ5Hz6XOz — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 5, 2017

Evening commuters off the Mercier Bridge had delays in some cases exceeding one hour Tuesday.