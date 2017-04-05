N.S. born Olympic boxer says he was racially profiled by Montreal police

A former Canadian Olympic boxer says Montreal police arrested and detained him without reason late Tuesday.

Custio Clayton, 29, made the claim in a Facebook posting, saying he was humiliated by the incident in which he was reportedly handcuffed and placed in the back of a squad car.

He says he repeatedly asked why he was pulled over in the first place but that he never received an answer from the police officers who stopped him.

Clayton also says they later searched his vehicle for drugs.

The native of Dartmouth, N.S., who has lived and trained in Montreal since 2014, called the incident an embarrassment and a

violation of his rights.

Montreal police spokesman Benoit Boisselle says the force is aware of the claims but must verify the details before commenting further.