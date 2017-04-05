More than 160 cars towed during first 2 days of Calgary street sweeping

The Calgary Parking Authority has towed a total of 161 vehicles and ticketed 151 in the two days since street sweeping started in the city.

According to the statistics posted on the city’s website, 145 vehicles have been ticketed and towed between April 3 and April 5.

Sixteen vehicles had been towed without getting a ticket, while six were ticketed and not towed.

The fine for impeding street sweeping in Calgary is $120. If you pay your ticket within 10 days, it’s reduced to $80. If paid within 30 days, it’s reduced to $90.

How do you know if you can park?

The city puts up signs in different community centres informing them about times and zones of street cleaning and reminding them not to park on the street or have garbage and recycling containers in the way.

There are also signs directly on the streets where sweeping is taking place and the parking ban is in effect.

The no-parking signs are put out on the street at least 12 hours ahead of street sweeping times, the city says.

Street sweeping got underway in Calgary early this spring thanks to the warm weather. Crews have to clear sanding materials and debris from over 15,000 kilometres of roadway.

The city aims to have street sweeping completed by early June, about a month ahead of last year’s program.

— With files from Global’s Melissa Gilligan.