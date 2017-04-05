Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Wednesday, April 5

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on April 5.



Post Syria chemical attack analysis

As details continue to emerge regarding the devastating chemical attack in Syria that occurred April 4, Thomas Juneau, assistant professor at the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Ottawa, joined the show to discuss the implications of the attack.

View link »

A tax grab, or tax fairness? Terry Mundell, President & CEO of the Greater Toronto Hotel Association, argues against the potential tax.

Toronto votes to delay the construction of a large apartment beside John Fisher Junior Public School

Councillor Jaye Robinson, Ward 25 Don Valley West (the area of the elementary school), joined the show to talk about her fight against the development.





Wednesday Political Panel



Today’s panel focused on:

1. Byelections this week

2. The Don Meredith affair gets even worse: What should Senate do?

3. Carbon tax conundrum – and O’Leary in the middle!

PANELISTS:

Bob Richardson, Executive Vice-President, Public Affairs at Edelman

Executive Vice-President, Public Affairs at Edelman Jamie Ellerton , Principal at Conaptus Ltd

, Principal at Conaptus Ltd Christo Aivalis, Doctor of Philosophy in Canadian labour + political History, adjunct professor at Queen’s University

View link »