Alberta Daylight Saving Time bill to get further study

A bill to put Alberta on Central Time all year round instead of on Mountain Time will get further study by a legislature committee.

NDP MLA Thomas Dang is hopeful his bill will still become law.

“My team and I did a very comprehensive survey. We did hear from tens of thousands of Albertans and I’m very confident in our results.

“There is still some questions about which time zone members of the house want and where they’d like this bill to land finally.

“I think that this is just going to allay some of those fears and concerns and moving forward there’s a due date, so we’ll be debating this back in the house in October,” Dang said Tuesday.

Dang said he’s met with a wide range of different people.

“I’ve met with various business interests including people from the Oilers Entertainment Group. I’ve met with people from small businesses here in Edmonton that do things like serve liquor in the evenings and hearing those different perspectives I think is something that is very interesting and they have different perspectives on which time zone they really want but for the most part, people do want only one time zone.”

Dang hopes the bill passes in the fall session.