SUV crashes into fence, pole and house in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police are on the scene after a reported hit and run in Dartmouth this afternoon.
Police say that at 2:18 p.m., officers responded to a report of an SUV crashing into a fence, a power pole and then a house at the corner of Slayter and Chappel Streets. After the crash, the driver fled the area heading north on Slayter Street.
No one in the house was injured as a result of the crash.
The suspect is described as white, middle aged, wearing dark jogging pants and a light coloured shirt. Patrol members and K-9 are on site currently trying to locate the man.
At this point, police say they believe that the SUV is stolen.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area as Chappel Street is closed between Slayter Street and Victoria Road, and Slayter Street is closed between Albro Lake Road and Russel Street.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at (902) 490-5020.
