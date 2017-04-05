New Brunswick government looks to change law regarding amateur athletes

The New Brunswick government is looking to make changes to its Employment Standards Act, amending the act to exempt amateur athletes from a number of provisions.

READ MORE: New Game Plan program helps Canadian athletes balance school and sport

The changes include exemptions to minimum wage, vacations, paid public holidays, hours of work, weekly rest periods and protection with respect to dismissal and termination of employment.

The provincial government and Saint John Sea Dogs were among the groups to speak out over the matter today.

“This is not a job,” said Sea Dogs President and General Manager Trevor Georgie. “These are amateur athletes,these are student athletes.”

New Brunswick Labour Minister Donald Arseneault said organizations could stand to lose more than $380,000 per year if changes aren’t made.

“That’s a huge financial burden and the leagues, both major junior and the (QMJHL) made it very clear to us that if something’s not done to protect these teams potentially they would have to close their doors,” Arseneault explained.

“Last year we operated with losses so it would increase those losses for us for sure,” added Georgie.

WATCH: Special Olympics athletes share their success on Global News Morning

This action stems from active court cases in Ontario where players argue they are in fact employees. New Brunswick is looking to join several other provinces, including Nova Scotia, which have already changed their employment laws as a result.

The argument is also being made that major junior players are provided other provisions like educational opportunities.

“Last season alone more than 945 CHL (Canadian Hockey League) alumni utilized their scholarship packages including over 550 graduates on university sports teams and representing a financial contribution of over $6.8 million by CHL teams,” Georgie said

The draft regulations are posted for public review and there is a deadline of May 5 for people to have their say.