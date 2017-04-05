Mountie Chad Coles named new CEO of Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams

A Mountie with over two decades of experience is the new CEO of Alberta’s organized and serious crime unit.

RCMP Insp. Chad Coles is taking over the top job at Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT). He is replacing Supt. Charmaine Bulger, who retired after 35 years with the RCMP. She spent three-and-a-half years as the CEO of ALERT after being appointed to the role in November 2013.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said in a release that Coles’ experience leading organized crime teams throughout the province will help him to lead the vital team of specialized units.

Coles has worked with ALERT since 2015. He was in charge of the regional organized crime teams in Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Red Deer.

Before joining ALERT, Coles was a 21-year member of the RCMP working with Saskatchewan’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement unit. He grew up in Moose Jaw, Sask.

ALERT is a provincially funded agency that investigates serious and organized crime in Alberta, including child exploitation, drug trafficking, and gang violence. Members include Alberta Sheriffs, Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service and RCMP.