All publicly funded school boards will have access to Alberta school meal program

Alberta is expanding its school food program thanks to an additional $10 million from the 2017 provincial budget.

READ MORE: Calgary school lunch program sees spike in users due to poor economy

The province announced Wednesday that the program, which ensures students receive a meal or snack each day, will be in every publicly funded school board in the 2017-18 school year.

“We know students can’t focus in class if they have an empty stomach,” Premier Rachel Notley said.

“Giving students access to a daily nutritious meal not only ensures they have the fuel they need to get through the school day, it also helps develop the skills that ensure lifelong healthy nutrition.”

School boards must demonstrate how their program adheres to the Alberta Nutrition Guidelines for Children and Youth and are required to include a nutrition education component as part of the program.

The Alberta government introduced the program in the fall of 2016 in 14 school boards at a total cost of $3.5 million.

READ MORE: Alberta NDP promises to reduce class sizes, create school lunch program

The province says right now 5,000 students in 33 Alberta schools are receiving a meal or snack each day.

“It’s been incredible to witness the unique and innovative approaches that school boards have taken to implement the program and the resulting impact it is having in the classroom,” Education Minister David Eggen said.

“I’m excited for this next phase as we continue to meet the basic needs of our students, while charting the path towards a nutrition program model that is sustainable for schools.”

READ MORE: ‘It’s hard to learn when you’re hungry’: Alberta launches school nutrition program

The 14 school boards participating in the pilot this school year will each receive $250,000 in grant funding for the 2017/18 school year. The remaining 46 school boards in the province will each receive $141,000 in grant funding to implement the program.

The premier said it is not OK to cut programs to schools or kids because of tough economic times. This is the time when we need to support them, she said.

Premier @RachelNotley announcing successful school nutrition pilot program tested in 14 schools earlier this year will get $10M to expand. pic.twitter.com/p1QJGzTWfA — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) April 5, 2017

Starting in September students with greatest needs at school boards across the province will be able to access nutrition program. #yeg pic.twitter.com/UXTbvsb1OZ — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) April 5, 2017

Eunique Situmorang, a grade 5 student talks about what the school lunch program means to her and her classmates. #yeg @EdmCathSchools pic.twitter.com/GoWLld1iGd — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) April 5, 2017

With files from Emily Mertz, Global News