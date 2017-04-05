Liam, Olivia and Emma top baby names in Saskatchewan in 2016

For the seventh year in a row, Liam is the most popular name for baby boys in Saskatchewan.

Figures for 2016 released by eHealth Saskatchewan also show there was a tie for top spot in the girls’ category between Olivia and Emma.

William and Oliver ranked second and third behind Liam, while Noah and Benjamin tied for fourth in the boys’ top-20 list.

Ava, Emily, Amelia and Sophia were the next choices after Olivia and Emma.

Parents seem to have been influenced by the Royal Family, as William jumped sixth to second year over year and Charlotte has risen in popularity after making the list for the first time in 2015.

Princess Charlotte, the daughter of the William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will be turning two next month.