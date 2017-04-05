Man found guilty of manslaughter in fatal 2014 Whyte Avenue attack

Kyle Charles Ashton was found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in the death of a man outside a Whyte Avenue bar over two years ago.

On Dec. 20, 2014, 24-year-old Raad Hamza died of head trauma after being assaulted by two other men, outside The Billiard Club on 105 Street, just south of 82 Avenue.

An Edmonton police homicide detective said the three men were in the club, spending their Friday night/Saturday morning socializing with friends. Police said the men moved outside around 2:30 a.m. and Hamza was attacked. An unconscious Hamza was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he died.

Outside the Edmonton Law Courts on Wednesday, Sarah Hamza said, “There’s no feeling, to be honest, because there’s no way for my brother to come back,” adding her family’s lives have changed forever. “Our house (was) destroyed in one day,” she said.

Raad Hamza's sister holds up a picture of him outside #yeg law courts. Family says "there's no feeling to be honest" after guilty verdict pic.twitter.com/u0bir0Vs6r — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) April 5, 2017

Ashton was accused of punching Hamza in the head, causing the man’s death. In court last month, Ashton testified that the victim struck him in the neck first.

Supporters of Kyle Ashton wept after hearing the guilty verdict. Ashton’s sister Justice Taylor said her brother is in a lot of distress. “He’s a father, a brother, a good son,” she said.

“For the community this has to be done – because no matter what, a life was taken – but I just want everyone to know my brother is not a bad person. He didn’t mean to do this,” she said.

Hamza’s death was Edmonton’s 27th homicide of 2014.

