Rockets Herringer named WHL goaltender of the month

March was a great month between the pipes for Kelowna Rockets netminder Michael Herringer and the WHL’s taken notice. Three shutouts, 337 saves and a 10-3-0-0 record helped earn Herringer WHL goaltender of the month honours.

Herringer, 21, also boasted a 1.89 goals against average and .934 save percentage.

“In 13 appearances during the month of March, Herringer surrendered two goals or fewer on eight occasions, earning first-star honours once and second-star recognition twice,” according to a Rockets news release.

Herringer was crowned goalie of the week two out of four weeks in March. This is the first time this season he’s been named goaltender of the month.