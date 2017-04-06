Spring, summer design ideas by experts at the Winnipeg Home and Garden Show

WINNIPEG — Dozens of experts will be on hand at the Winnipeg Home and Garden Show over the next few days.

Celebrity designers, landscapers and gardeners will headline the event, giving advice for spring and summer house makeovers. HGTV Canada’s Bryan and Sarah Baeumler of Bryan Inc., and Carson Arthur and Tiffany Pratt from HGTV Canada’s Home to Win are just some of the special guests.

The event kicks off Thursday and runs until Sunday at the RBC Convention Centre on 375 York Ave.

If you’re hoping to find inspiration for a new deck, bathroom or kitchen, the show offers a variety of events, such as workshop series with Lacoste Garden Centre and a free consultation at a design studio.

Nothing says ringing in spring than new backyard design ideas. At the Home and Garden show, local experts join forces to create the ultimate backyard, just in time for the snow melt. You can relax in 4,100 square feet of lush greenery, seasonal blooms and landscape design, right on the show floor.

There’s even a designer space created for kids to play in called ‘my playce playhouse’, which is meant to put kids in the driver’s seat when using creativity and design.

You can buy tickets online at the Winnipeg Home and Garden Show.