Halifax bar staff help apprehend alleged robber

A 23-year-old man was held down by the staff at the bar he tried to allegedly rob on Tuesday night.

At 5:46 p.m., police say bar staff at Oasis were emptying the VLT machine when the suspect attempted to knock a staff member down, grabbed an undetermined amount of money and then ran from the scene.

The suspect fled through Spring Garden Place with the staff in pursuit. They caught the alleged robber on Breton Street.

Police say they arrived on scene to find staff holding the suspect down.

There was no weapon used, and no one was injured.

The suspect is from Lakelands, N.S. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday to face a robbery charge.