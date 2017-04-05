Winnipeg Goldeyes trade Maikol Gonzalez to Cleburne Railroaders

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Goldeyes have shipped shortstop Maikol Gonzalez to the American Association expansion Cleburne Railroaders in exchange for a pair of players who will be named later today.

The trade comes less than two months after Winnipeg re-signed the 30-year-old Venezuela product.

Gonzalez hit .256 with three home runs and 43 RBI in 100 games last year. He finished tied for sixth in the American Association with 75 runs. Gonzalez also had the second most amount of stolen bases and walks in the league.

The Goldeyes now have 24 players under contract for the upcoming season. The team opens spring training on May 6.