RCMP investigating after man’s body found in burned-down shed

New Brunswick RCMP say an investigation has started after the body of a 74-year-old man was found Tuesday night.

New Brunswick RCMP say an investigation has started after the body of a 74-year-old Tilley Road, N.B. man was found Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to a Tilley Road residence around 8 p.m. where they found the man’s body inside a burned-down shed.

The Fire Marshal, RCMP Identification Services and Police Dog Services were also on scene.

RCMP say foul play is not suspected at this time, but are continuing their investigation.

