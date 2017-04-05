Cutrara cheat sheet – April 5th 2017

Trending Topix: Take 1

The Don Meredith saga continues

Kelly spoke with the reporter who broke the story:

Read more on this story from The Star’s Kevin Donovan

Chreston’s Cuts

Internet singing sensation Jon Sudano has been entertaining people around the world with his song covers (he sings Smash Mouth’s 1999 tune All Star to the backing tracks from other songs)

Since October Chris has been surprising Kelly on air by sneaking these annoying clips into the show.

Here’s one of his first clips:

Now the question is, has he jumped the shark with his last song?

Air Canada bumping people who’ve been booked for months and the horrors of flying ‘standby’

Trending Topix: Take 2

Does Kevin O’Leary think he’s already won?

Tune in to AM640 weekdays at 2pm to catch Kelly live!