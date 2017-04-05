Winnipeg Jets call up goalie Eric Comrie

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets have brought up goalie Eric Comrie from the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

It’s not known if the move was made to replace an injured goaltender. Michael Hutchinson appeared to hurt his right hand in the second period of the Jets’ 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday but completed the game.

Comrie has started the majority of games for the Moose during his second professional season. He’s racked up a 17-25-2 record with a 2.98 goals against average, .906 save percentage and two shutouts. The 21-year-old was selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2013 draft and has yet to play a NHL game.

Winnipeg wraps up its final road trip of the season against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.