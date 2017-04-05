West Coast Express not operating Wednesday morning due to police incident
The West Coast Express is not operating Wednesday morning due to a police incident.
Translink has not provided many details at this time but confirmed there will be no service during the morning commute.
Riders are advised to find an alternative route to their destination.
This is a developing story. More to come.
