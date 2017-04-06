The Morning Show – Wednesday, April 5th, 2017

Hey! Didn’t catch AM640’s The Morning Show? Here are today’s show highlights:

Why Canada is a haven for knock-off goods.

Lorne Lipkus, Partner at Kesenberg Siegal Lipkus LLP and anti-counterfeiting and trademark specialist speaks to the topic.



Tenants looking for a new place after $1,660 rent increase.

AJ Merrick, renting condo in Urbancorp-owned building near Liberty Village, tells Matt and Supriya about his rental experience.

LCBO staff set to hold strike vote later this month.

Smokey Thomas, President of OPSEU, joins The Morning Show to discuss.

