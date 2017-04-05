Red-light camera installation underway in London

Drivers will have to be much more mindful of their brakes at London intersections as red-light cameras are now being installed.

After a momentary pause on the installation of the cameras, the red-light camera program is being rolled out.

In early 2016, city council approved a five-year program to install 10 cameras at major intersections in London for the start of 2017. Because of contract delays, city officials pushed back the start of the program until at least April.

Once installed, 10 cameras will rotate between as many as 22 of London’s most crash-prone intersections.

The system works like this: when a vehicle enters an intersection on a red light, the camera snaps a picture and a violation is issued to the vehicle’s owner. Owners of vehicles caught running a red will receive a $325 ticket, including a $60 victim surcharge.

City officials say the goal of the red-light camera program is to improve safety by reducing the number of right-angle collisions. According to the city’s website, almost 280 collisions per year are the result of red-light running.

The following intersections are included in the red-light camera program:

Commissioners Road E at Wellington Road Dundas Street at Clarke Road Exeter Road at Wharncliffe Road S Huron Street at Highbury Avenue N Oxford Street W at Wonderland Road N Oxford Street E at Adelaide Street N Queens Avenue at Adelaide Street N Queens Avenue at Talbot Street Springbank Drive at Wonderland Road S Windermere Road at Richmond Street

The first intersection is expected to be operational by the beginning of May.

Staff expect city hall to collect roughly $4.5 million in ticket revenue over the course of the five-year program. It would be more than enough to cover the $3.8 million cost of the program, with anything left over being used to fund future road safety initiatives.