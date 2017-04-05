Family of teen girl fatally struck by vehicle in Mississauga, Ont. to seek damages

The family of a 15-year-old girl struck and killed by a vehicle in Mississauga, Ont. is seeking damages against the City of Mississauga, the Region of Peel and the driver involved in the collision.

Madeleine Petrielli was fatally hit by a SUV on the evening of Dec. 2, 2016 while she was crossing Britannia Road West at Glen Erin Drive with her boyfriend.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and did not face any charges in the incident.

Police said speed was not a factor in the collision.

Petrielli’s mother Nicole Burnat and the family’s lawyer Michael Smitiuch are both scheduled to speak to the media Wednesday morning.