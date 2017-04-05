Man accused in massive Yahoo email hack to appear in Hamilton, Ont. court

HAMILTON – A Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails is expected to appear in a Hamilton court today for a bail hearing.

Karim Baratov was arrested last month under the Extradition Act.

U.S. authorities say Baratov and three others – two of them allegedly officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service – were indicted for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.

READ MORE: ‘He’s not a criminal’: Parents of Canadian charged in massive Yahoo hack speak out

Law enforcement officials allege in documents filed with an Ontario court that Baratov poses an “extremely high flight risk” in part due to his alleged ties to Russian intelligence agents.

U.S. authorities describe the 22-year-old Hamilton resident as an alleged “hacker-for-hire” and allege he has the money to leave Canada and the ability to destroy evidence while on the run.

READ MORE: Karim Baratov’s close friend speaks out after his arrest in massive Yahoo cyberattack

Baratov’s lawyer calls the allegations against his client unfounded, saying he’ll seek to have Baratov released and plans to fight an extradition order.