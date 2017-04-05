Honouring former McMaster University president Peter George

I was glad to see that McMaster University has honoured retired president Peter George, by naming their new student residence as the Peter George Centre for Living and Learning.

Peter’s contribution to McMaster was immense; he was the longest serving president in the university’s history, and he held the position for so long for good reason: he was damn good at his job.

Under Peter George, McMaster grew from that nice, hometown university to be ranked as one of the top 100 universities in the world.

It has become a world-renowned centre of education and research and development; the brightest and best from around the world come to McMaster and that all happened under Peter George’s guidance.

Perhaps his most enduring contribution to McMaster and to Hamilton was the visionary McMaster Innovation Park (MIP) on the site of the old Camco appliance factory.

The MIP has been a catalyst for Hamilton’s economic renaissance and has helped identify McMaster and the City of Hamilton as world leaders in cutting edge technology.

Fifty-two years ago, a young economics professor moved from Toronto to Hamilton to teach at McMaster University.

Peter George helped to make McMaster a great university and his passion and dedication to his adopted home made Hamilton a better city.