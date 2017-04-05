Clutch ‘Canes: Lethbridge Hurricanes thump Rebels in game seven, advance to second round

In front of a sell-out crowd the Lethbridge Hurricanes put on a memorable game seven performance Tuesday night. The Hurricanes scored early and often as they cruised to a 6-2 win to advance to the second round of the WHL playoffs.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Hurricanes Head Coach Brent Kisio said. “We’re going to enjoy this. I’m very proud of the guys. They worked really hard, really proud that they all stuck together and found a way.”

It didn’t take the Hurricanes long to send the capacity crowd to its feet. Seven minutes into the first the ‘Canes went to work on a five on three. Brennan Menell took a Zak Zborosky feed and hammered a one-timer past Riley Lamb to make it 1-0. A minute after that the Enmax Centre erupted again, when Giorgio Estephan roofed a wrist shot, giving the home-side a 2-0 lead.

“It was the loudest I’ve heard it here,” Kisio said. “It was absolutely rocking. Talking to some of the guys coming out before the game, it was giving them chills. We could hear underneath how loud it was. The fans are crazy here and they gave us a huge boost.”

Hurricanes forward Ryan Vandervlis had a monster game seven for the Hurricanes, collecting four points on the night. Midway through the second period the big forward back-handed a pass to Jordy Bellerive who buried it to put the ‘Canes out-front 4-1. The Hurricanes lead was never threatened after the goal.

“It’s a team effort, I haven’t done much by myself,” Vandervlis said. “All my points have come from a great team effort. I am so proud of every single guy in our room. We have 20 guys who come to battle every day. Being down 3-1 makes it even sweeter.”

This series will go down as the greatest comeback in Hurricanes franchise history. Never before have the ‘Canes battled back from a 3-1 deficit, but this was the group to do it. They remained confident, even when their prospects looked bleak.

“The character that it showed to battle back from 3-1 is without a doubt the coolest thing I’ve ever been a part of,” said Hurricanes captain Tyler Wong. “It goes to show that when we play the right way, we can accomplish anything.”

At least from a fans perspective, the Hurricanes round two opponent, is a dream match-up. The ‘Canes face the Central Division winning Medicine Hat Tigers for the first time in playoffs since 1991.

The ‘Canes and Tigers kick off round two, Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Medicine Hat.