Manitoba Moose open final homestand with a victory

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba Moose are already out of the playoff race and they were missing close to half their regular roster, but they were still able to pick up two points as they started their final homestand of the season.

With a heavily depleted lineup due to injuries and call ups to the Winnipeg Jets, the Moose still defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-1 on Tuesday at MTS Centre. The Moose earned their 26th victory of the season to match their win total from all of last season.

Eric Comrie played spectacular in the Moose net and came just 77 seconds away from his third shutout of the season. Comrie made several superb saves in the second and third periods as the Griffins outshot the Moose 30-15 over the final 40 minutes. Comrie finished the night with 35 stops.

Signed to a professional tryout agreement on Monday, newcomer Danick Gauthier scored his first goal with the Moose in his first game with the club. Scott Kosmachuk gave the Moose a two goal lead in the second period and Francis Beauvillier scored into the empty net. Beauvillier also had an assist for a two point night while Patrice Cormier recorded a pair of assists.

Matt Lorito ruined the shutout with his 21st goal of the season with just 1:17 remaining. Jared Coreau made 24 saves for Grand Rapids. Winnipeg’s Dylan McIlrath had two shots on goal in the loss.

The Moose have just five games remaining in the regular season and will face the Griffins again on Wednesday to complete the consecutive games in back to back nights.

