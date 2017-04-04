CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Thief seen prowling Airdrie neighbourhood for unlocked vehicles

A neighbourhood in southeast Airdrie is the latest to be hit by a rash of vehicle break-ins that have been caught on surveillance video.

The video surveillance, provided to Global News by an area resident, shows a man rummaging through at least two vehicles early Tuesday morning.

In the video, a man in the Big Springs area is seen walking along the street trying to open car doors.

“What we found here (in Alberta) lately is a group of one, two or three individuals come to one neighbourhood and in this case it was Big Springs,” RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters said. “They’ll spend a few hours and hit an entire community, checking doors and trying to find any valuables that left unsecured.”

The neighbour, who asked not to be identified, said the man stole spare change and CDs from a car.

Peters said most of these thefts that they’ve seen recently involve unlocked vehicles.

“These guys check the doors and if it’s locked, they move on to the next one and continue until they find one that’s left unlocked,” Peters said.

“Sometimes you’ll find that something is stolen out of one of them. Other times, they’ve just been rummaged through and nothing is even taken if there’s nothing valuable to take.”

Anyone with information in regards to the vehicle thefts is asked to call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or Crime Stoppers.