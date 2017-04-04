Pincher Creek man accused of firing shots during police standoff faces new charges in separate incident
A 53-year-old southern Alberta man accused of firing shots during an armed standoff with Mounties in Pincher Creek earlier this year has been charged with robbery in connection with a separate incident, police said on Tuesday.
According to Pincher Creek RCMP, Dewey Todd Starzyk was arrested without incident at a home in Coleman, Alta., on Saturday. They said officers were sent to arrest Starzyk after they received “information” about a robbery that occurred sometime between Feb. 1 and Feb. 3.
Starzyk had previously been charged after being arrested on Feb. 8 after a standoff with police at his Pincher Creek residence.
Last month, Starzyk was arrested again after allegedly breaking his curfew. Following a search of his vehicle, police said they found what they believed to be cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia.
Starzyk is now charged with robbery with a firearm, careless use of a firearm, carrying a weapon while committing an offence, uttering death threats, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of failing to comply with his conditions.
Starzyk is in custody and will have a bail hearing on Thursday.
– with files from Christina Succi
