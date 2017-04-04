Crime
April 4, 2017 11:18 pm

Pincher Creek man accused of firing shots during police standoff faces new charges in separate incident

By Online journalist  Global News

File photo.

Global News
A A

A 53-year-old southern Alberta man accused of firing shots during an armed standoff with Mounties in Pincher Creek earlier this year has been charged with robbery in connection with a separate incident, police said on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Man charged in Pincher Creek shooting incident

Story continues below

According to Pincher Creek RCMP, Dewey Todd Starzyk was arrested without incident at a home in Coleman, Alta., on Saturday. They said officers were sent to arrest Starzyk after they received “information” about a robbery that occurred sometime between Feb. 1 and Feb. 3.

Starzyk had previously been charged after being arrested on Feb. 8 after a standoff with police at his Pincher Creek residence.

Last month, Starzyk was arrested again after allegedly breaking his curfew. Following a search of his vehicle, police said they found what they believed to be cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia.

READ MORE: Man charged in Pincher Creek standoff back in custody

Starzyk is now charged with robbery with a firearm, careless use of a firearm, carrying a weapon while committing an offence, uttering death threats, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of failing to comply with his conditions.

Starzyk is in custody and will have a bail hearing on Thursday.

– with files from Christina Succi

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Coleman
Crime
Dewey "Todd" Starzyk
Dewey Starzyk
Pincher Creek
Pincher Creek RCMP
Robbery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News