Patient airlifted from Osoyoos crash

Highway 97, about 8 km north of Osoyoos, is shut down following a three vehicle crash.

Witnesses said a pickup truck struck a Smart car and a sedan before coming to a stop at the bottom of Graveyard Hill.

The pickup truck driver was said to be pinned to his seat following the collision.

At least one person has been airlifted from the scene to Kelowna General Hospital.

Drivebc.ca reports a detour along 91 Street, but Osoyoos residents said that route was slow and narrow due to congestion.

The highway is expected to be open by 8:15 p.m.

RCMP have not released any information.