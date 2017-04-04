Crime
April 4, 2017 9:45 pm

Calgary police investigate man seen allegedly masturbating by 2 young girls

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary police is looking for a man who allegedly committed an indecent act at the intersection of Huntwick Way and 78 Avenue NE.

Dani Lantela/Global News File
A A

Calgary police are investigating an indecent act they say was witnessed by two young girls near Alex Munro School on Tuesday.

Investigators say the elementary-aged girls were walking to school, and told their teacher they saw a man masturbating outside a white truck as they passed a bus stop near the intersection of Huntwick Way and 78 Avenue NE.

The girls said the man made a vulgar comment before they ran into the school.

The man is described as wearing grey pants, a grey shirt and grey baseball hat. Officers don’t know the type of truck the man was driving.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alex Munro School
Calgary
Calgary Police
Girls See Man Masturbating
Indecent Act
Indecent Act Calgary
Man Masturbating
Man seen masturbating Calgary
school girls

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News