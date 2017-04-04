Calgary police investigate man seen allegedly masturbating by 2 young girls

Calgary police are investigating an indecent act they say was witnessed by two young girls near Alex Munro School on Tuesday.

Investigators say the elementary-aged girls were walking to school, and told their teacher they saw a man masturbating outside a white truck as they passed a bus stop near the intersection of Huntwick Way and 78 Avenue NE.

The girls said the man made a vulgar comment before they ran into the school.

The man is described as wearing grey pants, a grey shirt and grey baseball hat. Officers don’t know the type of truck the man was driving.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.