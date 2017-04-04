Man threatens Nanaimo boy, steals his bike

NANAIMO, B.C. – RCMP in Nanaimo, B.C., are searching for a bully who threatened to punch a nine-year-old boy and then stole the youngster’s bicycle.

Const. Gary O’Brien says it happened outside the Nanaimo Aquatic Centre at about 5 p.m. on March 25, as the boy was standing with his brother.

According to the children, the man approached, asked them for the time and then said, “Time to steal your bike.”

He threatened to punch the child before forcibly taking the mountain bike, described as a grey Devinci Jackson.

Video surveillance shows the suspect is a short Caucasian man, between 25 and 35 years old, with a thin build and short blond hair.