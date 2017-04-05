Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast
Wednesday, April 05, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:
The first of a parade of weather systems crossing through our region will bring cloud and a moderate chance of showers to our region today.
Addition lows moving through tomorrow and Friday will keep showers in the forecast.
Signs point to a drier weather pattern this weekend with only isolated showers.
Today’s daytime high range: 7 to 13C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
