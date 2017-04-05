Weather
April 5, 2017 8:00 am

Wednesday's Okanagan forecast

By and Global News
Wednesday, April 05, 2017  – Weather forecast update at 5am:

The first of a parade of weather systems crossing through our region will bring cloud and a moderate chance of showers to our region today.

Addition lows moving through tomorrow and Friday will keep showers in the forecast.

Signs point to a drier weather pattern this weekend with only isolated showers.

Today’s daytime high range:  7 to 13C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla
