Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, April 05, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

The first of a parade of weather systems crossing through our region will bring cloud and a moderate chance of showers to our region today.

Addition lows moving through tomorrow and Friday will keep showers in the forecast.

Signs point to a drier weather pattern this weekend with only isolated showers.

Today’s daytime high range: 7 to 13C

~ Duane/Wesla