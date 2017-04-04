Work progressing on Calgary’s Harvie Passage 4 years after Alberta floods

By mid-April 2017, there will be some significant changes to Calgary’s Harvie Passage after the damage caused in the 2013 floods.

On April 15, the berm holding the water from going down the left side will soon see water flow through, allowing for work on the right side of the channel.

The changes hope to create more user-friendly sections of the Bow River. The left side of the river has been created for paddles, kayakers and river surfers. The right side of the river is for recreational rafters or for kayak training.

Water enthusiasts were asked for input by the provincial government before the work began.

“It’s taken too long, but at the end of the day, it will be so much better than before the flood,” Harvie Passage Alliance representative Mark Taylor said.

“Different users will enjoy this. It will be a fantastic thing in the city of Calgary.”

The goal of completion is fall 2017, with plans to reopen to the public in spring 2018.